Number of Ukrainians employed in Galway doubles in a year

The number of Ukrainians in employment throughout Galway has doubled in the past year.
CSO figures show there are over 3,000 employments of arrivals of Ukrainians in Galway city and county now.
That compares to 1,733 the same time in 2023.
Meanwhile, over 5,600 Ukrainians have arrived in Galway since the Ukraine-Russia war began.
