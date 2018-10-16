Number of people due in court over alleged illegal dumping in county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of people are due to appear in court in Galway this week charged with illegal dumping in the county.

Work undertaken by the county council is proving successful in tackling the criminal activity.

That’s according to Councillor Moegie Maher, who is a member of the County Joint Policing Committee.

He told a meeting of the JPC that 82 thousand euro has been spent on cleaning up litter and dumping blackspots in the past year.

