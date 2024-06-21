Number of new faces as County Council holds first meeting of new five year term
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There were a number of brand new faces at County Hall today for the first meeting of the new County Council.
Of the 39 councillors, there were 8 newcomers – as well as returning councillors Shaun Cunniffe from Tuam, and Peter Feeney from Athenry.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Albert Dolan was elected Cathaoirleach of County Galway – the youngest ever – while newcomer Ollie Turner was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.
The new faces are Michael Leinde and Mairtin Lee in Connemara, Louis O Hara, Cillian Keane and Tomas Grealish in Athenry Oranmore, Ollie Turner in Tuam, Paul Killilea in Gort/Kinvara, and Alan Harney in Ballinasloe.
After the meeting they shared their thoughts on today and the work that lies ahead.
Tomas Grealish had to attend another meeting, and spoke by phone afterwards.
The post Number of new faces as County Council holds first meeting of new five year term appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Man arrested after 7kg of cannabis seized in Galway
A man’s been arrested after more than 7 kilos of cannabis was seized in Galway. The haul &...
Claddagh Watch doubling patrols tonight as Leaving Cert exams end
Claddagh Watch will be carrying out double patrols tonight on the final day of the Leaving Certif...
Dunmore Councillor Ollie Turner elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway
Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway. ItR...
Monivea Councillor Albert Dolan elected as youngest ever Cathaoirleach of County Galway
Monivea Councillor Albert Dolan has been elected as the youngest ever Cathaoirleach of County Gal...
Galway author recognised with international award for her debut novel
Galway based author Fiona Graham has won an international award for her debut novel ‘The Ch...
University of Galway Law School ranked best in country
The University of Galway School of Law has been named the best in the country for the second time...
Hundreds of artists to visit Galway this weekend for fifth annual Uke Fest
Hundreds of artists are expected to visit Galway this weekend for the fifth annual Uke Fest. Last...
Substantial increase in number of homes being built in Galway this year
The number of homes being built across Galway city and county so far this year has already exceed...
Top names feature in Town Hall’s new season
Comedian, actor, author and presenter Graham Norton, actress Marie Mullen and mentalist and magic...