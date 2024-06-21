  • Services

Number of new faces as County Council holds first meeting of new five year term

Published:

Number of new faces as County Council holds first meeting of new five year term
There were a number of brand new faces at County Hall today for the first meeting of the new County Council.

Of the 39 councillors, there were 8 newcomers – as well as returning councillors Shaun Cunniffe from Tuam, and Peter Feeney from Athenry.


Albert Dolan was elected Cathaoirleach of County Galway – the youngest ever – while newcomer Ollie Turner was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

The new faces are Michael Leinde and Mairtin Lee in Connemara, Louis O Hara, Cillian Keane and Tomas Grealish in Athenry Oranmore, Ollie Turner in Tuam, Paul Killilea in Gort/Kinvara, and Alan Harney in Ballinasloe.

After the meeting they shared their thoughts on today and the work that lies ahead.

Tomas Grealish had to attend another meeting, and spoke by phone afterwards.

