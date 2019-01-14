Man shot and another stabbed at city funeral

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry after two people were hospitalised with serious injuries following a funeral in Mervue yesterday afternoon.

One man was brought to UHG for treatment of a gunshot wound, while another man was treated for a stab wound following the incident which took place shortly after 3pm at Mervue church.

It’s understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardai are examining CCTV and carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the Mervue area.

An incident room has been set up at Galway Garda Station.