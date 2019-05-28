NUIG’s €2 million spend on temporary agency staff

NUI Galway has allocated a yearly budget of €2 million for recruiting temporary agency staff.

Two recruitment companies, CPL Resources and ICE Group, are engaged by the university for temporary agency staff, recruitment and selection services.

A sum of “approximately” €2 million per annum “depending on requirements” has been budgeted for by NUIG, according to minutes from Governing Body meetings.

The news comes as it was confirmed that SIPTU in Galway has negotiated the insourcing of 50 entry level jobs in NUIG. The posts are grade two administrative posts and will be filled across the university’s Newcastle campus.

Education Sector Industrial Organiser Mark Lohan said: “The jobs will be filled over the summer with start dates for September. Interviews will commence over the next month. The jobs will replace the more expensive agency contracts in place and provide an avenue for those on agency contracts to get a permanent post.

“The use of outsourced contractors is more expensive when the profit margin and VAT costs are factored in. As well as filling the 50 posts, a panel will also be created from which future posts will be filled. The university is under a new administration and the union is prioritising the end of precarious work. We have found a willing partner in the new administration and this is just the beginning of creating better jobs for working families across the city and wider region,” said Mr Lohan.

Under the Public Service Stability Agreement, provision is made for public employers to utilise direct-hired labour when it is possible. The union has argued in this instance that the displacement of the agency and the use of direct permanent employees makes most sense, economically and morally.

SIPTU and other trade unions have embarked on a major push to bring outsourced privatised public services back into public control.

The use of temporary workers at NUIG has been criticised by trade unions in recent years. SIPTU, in particular, has slammed precarious employment which includes poor pay and conditions, and insecure and unprotected jobs.

SIPTU Education Sector Chair, Maggie Ronayne, of NUI Galway, said tackling precarious unemployment was crucial to gender equality in the sector.

Ms Ronayne, referring to precarious employment in the education sector, said: “Outsourcing is rampant and must be addressed. Cleaning staff, the majority women and many who are migrant workers, are one of the groups most affected. However, many people would be astonished to learn that the lecturer teaching their son or daughter can be on the minimum wage without access to an office, computer or even without pay for their time advising and supporting their students.”

Meanwhile, the Governing Body of NUIG approved a sum of €650,000 a year, approximately, for ‘marketing print services’ supplied by four companies.

It has approved tenders of €113,862 per annum for four years for ‘managed car parking services’; and €50,000 per year for four years for plumbing services.

The figures were contained in Governing Body meeting minutes released under Freedom of Information (FOI).

In relation to procurement matters, speaking at a Governing Body meeting in December, NUIG President Ciaran Ó hÓgartaigh “emphasised the importance of full compliance with state procurement policy”.

He indicated that the university’s new director of audit and risk management “is playing a key role in monitoring responsibilities in this regard”.