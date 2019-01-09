NUIG trial to examine patients with more than one long-term medical condition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is leading on a health intervention research trial involving people with more than one long-term medical condition.

It’s part of the new Cross-border Healthcare Intervention Trials in Ireland Network (CHITIN).

A pilot cluster randomised controlled trial will involve GPs and pharmacists from the north and south and will explore a new approach to reviewing prescribing for patients with more than one long-term condition.

It comes as latest figures show 5% of Irish patients aged over 65 are on 15 or more drugs.

