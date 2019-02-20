NUIG to host high level conference on Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to host a high level conference on Brexit and the future of British-Irish relations.

The event will involve leading figures in politics, business, journalism and academia.

The challenge of Brexit has engulfed British politics for more than two years, with a major deadline looming for a withdrawal agreement with the EU by Friday, 29 March.

Ireland has posed a particular source of difficulty during negotiations – as an EU member state sharing a border with the UK in Northern Ireland.

The event has been co-organised by the University’s Moore Institute, the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies at the University of Notre Dame, and the Mitchell Institute at Queen’s University Belfast.

