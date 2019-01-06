NUIG to celebrate remarkable women at special reception

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will celebrate remarkable women at a special event tomorrow (Mon 7/1) as part of Nollaig Na mBan.

The university’s Women’s Network will host a reception as part of the annual herstory celebrations.

Herstory is a cultural movement that tells the life stories of historical, mythological and contemporary women.

Talks to celebrate Nollaig Na mBan and many remarkable women will be given by NUIG academics.

The event will also discuss plans for an illumination of the Alice Perry Engineering Building on campus later in the year.

Tomorrow’s special reception will take place at the Aula Maxima from 12.15pm to 2p.m