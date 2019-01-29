Galway Bay fm newsroom-NUI Galway is to archive the personal histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.
The university will host a public event on campus with members from the Tuam Home Survivors Network on the 7th of Febraury – on how to approach the issues of collecting and archiving oral histories of the home.
The event is co-organised by the University’s Department of History and the James Hardiman Library.
The gathering will include a survivor-led workshop involving members of the Network and the University – followed by two panel discussions.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
NUIG to Archive Personal Histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home
Galway Bay fm newsroom-NUI Galway is to archive the personal histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.