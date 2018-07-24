NUIG SU President calls for rent cap to be extended to purpose built student accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Purpose built student accommodation in Galway should be subject to the same 4 percent rent caps as ‘rent pressure zones’.

That’s according to Megan Reilly, the President of NUI Galway’s Students’ Union.

The government introduced legislation in late 2016 for private accommodation in urban areas identified as ‘rent pressure zones’.

The NUIG Students’ Union says this 4 percent cap should be expanded to include purpose built student accommodation.

Up to 200 students gathered at Cuirt na Coiribe in the city in May to voice opposition to an 18 per cent increase in rents at the complex.

Hear more at 12 from Student Union President Megan Reilly…