NUIG study links venom potency of snake bites to its diet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study led by researchers at NUI Galway and others internationally, has uncovered why the venom of some snakes makes them so much deadlier than others.

The international collaboration involved scientists from NUIG, University of St Andrews, Trinity College Dublin and the Zoological Society of London.

Some snake species, such as cobras, boomslangs and rattlesnakes have far more venom than they need.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…