NUIG Students’ Union hits out at rent increases at Menlo Park apartment complex

NUI Galway Students’ Union has hit out at rent increases at the Menlo Park apartment complex.

The apartments which are privately owned accommodate 140 NUIG students every year.

The union has warned that prices have been rising steadily but the increase this year has allegedly seen the price of a single ensuite room rise by 1390 euro compared to last year – an increase of 20%.

The group is calling on the Minister for Housing to move forward planned legislation which would extend the 4% rent cap rule to purpose built student accommodation.

In a statement, the Menlo Park Apartments group says their rates are being compared with the current academic rates and not the rates for 2019/2020 which have not yet been issued by other similar student properties.

The group states the rise in rates is to cover extra facilities such as reception, on-site manager and nightly security.

It concludes that historically it has pitched its rates lower than other student properties.