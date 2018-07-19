Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at NUI Galway have launched a new website to help communities tackle child obesity.
PrimaryFit is an ‘Operation Transformation’ type online platform for primary school students.
It consists of easy to access meal and exercise plans with a special discussion forum for teachers and parents.
NUIG students launch website to tackle child obesity
