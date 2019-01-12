NUIG start-ups secure 35 million euro in 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway start-ups secured 35 million euro in funding for innovation during 2018.

36 companies based at the university’s Business Innovation Centre now employ 173 people, an increase of 20 per cent since last year.

During the past year, NUIG signed over 60 project agreements with Irish SMEs and multinationals across a wide range of sectors.

These include advanced healthcare diagnostics and device manufacturing, food nutrition, energy optimisation and Internet of Things enabled solutions.

The EXPLORE programme at NUIG, where staff and students collaborate on innovative ideas, also supported 15 new projects in 2018.

Overall, NUIG start-ups secured 35 million euro between private equity investment and research funding over the past twelve months.