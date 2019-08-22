NUIG seminar to examine public and patient involvement in health care

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to host a seminar next week on the challenges and perspectives of public and patient involvement in health care.

The seminar is hosted by the NUI Galway Health Economic and Policy Analysis Centre and PPI Ignite.

Public and Patient Involvement (PPI) is increasingly recognised as an essential component of health research.

Those attending the seminar will hear about Public and Patient Involvement from various different perspectives, including the role of PPI in health economics research.

The seminar will take place at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society, North Campus, NUI Galway from 10.30am to 3.15pm on Friday August 30th.

