Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway are leading a proposal to develop spicy tomatoes through the use of gene editing technology.
The group of scientists has teamed up with the Federal University of Viçosa in Brazil with an article on the study published in the international journal ‘Trends in Plant Science’.
NUIG researchers compile study on development of spicy tomatoes using gene editing technology
