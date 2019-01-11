NUIG reign supreme over Queens in Purcell Cup

NUI Galway 8-14

Queens Belfast 3-5

Michael O’Connor at Loughgeorge

A five star turn by Sarsfields duo Maria Cooney and Laura Ward propelled NUI Galway to their second win in the Purcell cup over Queens University Belfast in Loughgeorge on Wednesday evening.

The Belfast college made the long trip the Galway GAA centre and the tie was played as 14-a-side with unlimited substitution allowed in the game. NUI Galway were lining out with a full-strength selection, but for most of the first half the visitors were the better side and were most unlucky not to have more scores on the board at the end of the first half.

Mullagh’s Aoife Donohue opened the scoring with a third minute goal after Queens were most unlucky not to have scored a goal at the other end. Maria Cooney and Donohue added points before Queens had their first score of the game in the 7th minute.

Clarinbridge’s Carrie Dolan was on target with another score before Cooney burst through for the first of two goals before Dolan and Donohue fired NUI Galway 2-5 to 0-1 clear at the end of the opening quarter.

To the credit of Queens, they defended brilliantly for most of the second quarter as NUI Galway were unable to add to their goal tally, and the visitors managed to get in for the first of the three goals in the 20th minute.

NUI Galway finished the half with a flurry of scores from Donohue, Molly Mannion, Rachel Hanniffy and Chloe Broderick to hold a 2-11 to 1-1 half-time lead.

