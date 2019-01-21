NUIG pays €1.2m per annum to cleaning firm

A private company which provides cleaning services to NUI Galway is itself ‘cleaning up’ – earning around €1.2 million a year.

NUIG has budgeted some €4.8 million for the provision of cleaning services and associated cleaning supplies from a private cleaning company for a four-year period.

The university estimates that it will need to pay some €1.2 million per annum to Grosvenor Cleaning Services Ltd.

Details of the sums are contained in minutes of NUIG Governing Body meetings released to the Galway City Tribune under Freedom of Information (FOI).

Meanwhile, City Direct, the private bus company, is earning some €182,000 per annum – or €728,000 over four years – for the provision of a Park and Ride bus service, which is popular among students.

The minutes reveal that G4S Secure Solutions Ireland Ltd is paid €1.4 million over four years (an estimated €352,000 per year) for the “provision of security services”.

A contract with Trueform Engineering Ltd for “external bespoke wayfinding signage” was worth €290,000.

MediaVest Ltd was paid €450,000 for “advertising of recruitment and public notices”.

Intel Corporation UK Ltd was paid a sum of €4.3 million for “national high performance and technical computing infrastructure”.

The annual cost of the contract for gas supply from Airtricity was €720,000.

Coady Partnership Architects earned a contract worth €1.67 million to provide a ‘single point design team for student accommodation’.

Wriggle Learning has a contract worth €380,000 per annum for “Apple devices and associated services”, according to the minutes.