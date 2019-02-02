NUIG launches new digital training programme for Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has launched a new digital training programme as part of the Galway 2020 project.

It’s offering a four week workshop entitled ‘Future Landscapes’ which will employ a technology known as Mixed Reality.

Mixed reality is the blending of real and virtual worlds where physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real time.

The programme is open to anyone involved in creative projects such as architects, designers, makers, artists and musicians.

Digital Humanities Manager at NUI Galway, David Kelly says hosting the workshop in Galway is a huge achievement, as a major stakeholder, a German company, usually hold them in Berlin.