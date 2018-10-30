NUIG launches equality and diversity report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG has launched an equality report with new focus areas on disability, LGBT and multi-culture.

This includes a Gender Identity Policy and an LGBT+ Ally Programme.

Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor launched the initiatives along with the university’s annual report on equality, diversity and inclusivity for the academic year 2017/2018.

Report highlights include the launch of a University of Sanctuary campaign, and the reform of the Academic Council which now has a minimum requirement of 40 per cent male and 40 per cent female membership.

The ‘Gender Identity and Gender Expression Policy’ outlines the University’s commitment to recognise and support individuals’ gender identity and expression.

Meanwhile, the LGBT+ Ally Programme is a staff-based initiative working towards increasing the knowledge, awareness, and support of LGBT+ colleagues and students.

A taskforce was established at the university in 2015 to assess and advise on how best the college could set up a process and timeframe to address gender equality.

Head of Equal Opportunities at NUI Galway, Aoife Cooke, says a lot of work has been done in recent years focusing on the area of gender equality.

She says this report includes a broader agenda covering a range of areas.