NUIG launches campaign in bid to secure future of third level education

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public are being urged to sign a petition to protect the third level education system.

Seven universities, including NUI Galway, are making the call as they launch the ‘Save Our Spark’ campaign.

Ireland’s seven universities are encouraging the public to demand that the Government tackles the funding crisis in third level education.

They say state funding per college student in Ireland at 5,000 euro, is barely half of what it was a decade ago.

