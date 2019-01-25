NUIG hired consultants to find who leaked sensitive report

NUI Galway hired a private consultancy company to try to unearth a ‘mole’ on the university’s Governing Body, who allegedly leaked a sensitive and highly confidential report into high-profile legal cases involving women lecturers, the Galway City Tribune can reveal.

Global audit firm Mazars, which has an office in Galway, was engaged to investigate the leaking of a “sensitive document” from a special meeting of Údarás na hOllscoile.

This newspaper has established that the leaked document was a confidential update on the High Court litigation regarding the five women lecturers who sued the university over the 2008/2009 senior lecturer promotion scheme, which they claim discriminated against them on grounds of gender. A confidential update on a Circuit Court litigation about the 2013/2014 Senior Lecturer Promotion competition was also leaked.

The sensitive legal cases, which attracted negative publicity for the university, was discussed at a meeting of the Governing Body in September 2017.

That special meeting had a two-item agenda; with “appointment of new NUIG President” the other topic up for discussion.

At a subsequent meeting of the Governing Body, members were informed of a leak.

