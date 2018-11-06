Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Students’ Union Health Unit at NUI Galway is warning students who have mumps to remain in isolation for at least 5 days.
The union says it’s aware of students who have ignored the isolation advice, increasing the risk of spreading the virus.
Last month the HSE issued an advisory about an outbreak of mumps in the West.
NUIG Health Unit urges students to heed advice about mumps isolation
