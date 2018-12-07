NUIG get defence of Purcell Cup off to a winning start

NUI Galway 5-12

IT Carlow 2-5

Michael O’Connor in Dangan

NUI Galway got the defence of their Purcell Cup off to a winning start on Tuesday against a determined IT Carlow in a round 1 camogie game played in perfect conditions in Dangan.

Fielding five of last year’s winning side, NUI Galway were tipped by many to secure the two league points. However, the stern and determined efforts of the Leinster college had the result in doubt until the final 10 minutes, when NUIG raced away to a comfortable win.

Missing five other players who may yet play a part for the Galway college in the championship, and fielding nine Fresher players, NUI Galway were quickly off the mark as Galway’s Carrie Dolan opened the scoring in the first minute.

Moneygall’s Orlaith Murray struck for their first goal from close range before points from Dolan, Aoife Donohue and Murray again sent NUI Galway six clear after five minutes.

A routine win seemed on the cards when Dolan struck for a second NUIG goal, but IT Carlow hit back with 1-2 in three minutes before Donohue and the massively impressive Rachel Hanniffy of Oranmore/Maree – making her debut – grabbed a point each to steady the ship.

IT Carlow rallied with a brace of scores, and Rebecca Nolan was busy in the home side’s goal to deny IT Carlow on two occasions in the first half.

