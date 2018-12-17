NUIG developing management plan for farmers in face of climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The development of a management plan for farmers in the face of climate change is now underway at NUI Galway.

RiskAquaSoil is a project which aims to improve the resilience of soil and water in agricultural and rural areas.

It comes following a series of severe weather events across Ireland in recent years.

The plan proposes simple and efficient tools and services to help manage the risks that climate change poses to water and soils.

It involves three stages: early warning and diagnosis, implementation and adaptation, and capacity building and dissemination.

