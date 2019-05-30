NUIG spin-out’s major award

A Galway company that grew out of a concept first conceived at NUIG’s School of Medicine just over a decade ago has taken a major international prize for its work.

NUIG spin-out Qpercom was announced as the winner of Best Use of Summative Assessment Award at the recent e-Assessment Awards in London.

Originally based at the University’s Business and Innovation Centre with a team of seven specialists, Qpercom provides advanced assessment software solutions to universities globally, including the University of Dundee, Karolinska Institute and the National University of Singapore.

Winners were selected from a group of global assessment providers by a panel of highly experienced, international experts.

Summative Assessment examines the outcome of courses and stands between the student and their accreditation.

Qpercom’s Observe software solution was created ten years ago at NUIG to digitalise the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) used in healthcare education to assess clinical skills of medical students.

Manual correction and analysis of OSCEs was extremely time consuming and expensive before Observe. In clinical practice, as in aviation, a person may only get one opportunity to make a critical decision.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.