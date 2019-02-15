NUIG men’s choir are on song for international Welsh festival

The Testostertones male voice choir from NUI Galway has been selected to compete at the prestigious Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales.

Choirs and dance troupes from across the globe take part in concerts and competitions at the annual event, which will take place from July 1-7 this year.

It’s one of the world’s leading festivals of music and dance, attracting more than 4,000 performers and as many as 50,000 visitors every ear.

Established in 1947, the International Eisteddfod promotes peace and goodwill by bringing performers from different cultures and countries together through music.

Former competitors include the late Luciano Pavarotti – he took part in the competitions there as a boy and returned to perform as one of the most successful tenors of all time.

