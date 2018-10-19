NUI Galway to host conference on medical negligence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference on medical negligence will take place in the city this weekend. (20/10)

It’s being hosted by NUI Galway School of Law and is aimed at medical and legal practitioners.

The conference will address key issues including how to defend medical negligence claims, how to ensure you have received informed consent and recent developments on open disclosure.

Former President of the High Court, Justice Nicholas Kearns will deliver the keynote address at the day-long conference which takes place at NUIG tomorrow.