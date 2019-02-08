NUI Galway through to the last four of Sigerson Cup

NUIG 1-8

NUI Galway advanced to face UCC in the semi-finals of the 2019 Sigerson Cup, after a narrow one-point victory over Ulster University Jordanstown on Wednesday night.

Kieran Molloy of Corofin scored the NUIG goal on Saturday night, but he may miss the semi-final as for the second year in succession, the Higher Education GAA has decided to fix the semi-finals on the same day as the All-Ireland club Gaelic football semi-finals, when Corofin are due to take on Gweedore of Donegal in Carrick-on-Shannon at 1.30pm.

NUIG, last year’s beaten finalists, will take on UCC in one semi-final; with holders, UCD, facing St Mary’s Belfast in the other last four game. Both games have been fixed for Mallow in Cork on Saturday February 16, which means that Molloy’s Corofin clubmate, Liam Silke, has also been placed in a difficult position, as he was part of the UCD team that defeated DCU in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Molloy played for Corofin against Moorefield in Tullamore in last year’s club semi-final before getting a garda escort to Santry to make it as a second-half substitute for NUIG.

That was a distance of just over 100 kilometres, and had a journey time of about 70 minutes – the trip from Carrick-on-Shannon is a more taxing 260kms with a journey time of just over three hours.

