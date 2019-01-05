Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study at NUI Galway is set to examine links between difficult childhood events and adult sleep quality.
Researchers from the School of Psychology at the university are carrying out the study online.
They are seeking adults aged over 18 years to take part in the research.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
NUI Galway study to examine link between difficult childhood events and poor sleep quality
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study at NUI Galway is set to examine links between difficult childhood events and adult sleep quality.