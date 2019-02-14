NUI Galway study aims to equip farms with the know-how to adapt better to climate change events

A NUMBER of Galway farmers are taking part in an NUIG project aimed at improving their resilience to climate change over the coming years.

Researchers at the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway are involved in the European wide study that is focusing on the problems farmers along the Atlantic coastline will face due to climate change over the coming years.

Dr. Sinéad Mellett, a post-doctoral researcher at the School of Business and Economics at NUI Galway, told the Farming Tribune, that the farmers taking part in the project were very positive in terms of embracing measures that could be of assistance to them.

“One of the things we see is that farmers favour a collective approach in terms of putting mitigation or protection measures in places.

“They feel that it will be easier and more practical in a number of ways if they work together as a group on measures that they can take to protect their livelihoods over the coming years,” said Sinéad Mellett.

The RiskAquaSoil project aims to develop a comprehensive management plan for risks in soils and in water to improve the resilience of the Atlantic rural and agricultural areas.

According to the NUI Galway Research Team, the Atlantic area presents a high risk to agriculture in terms of climate change due to the increased intensity and frequency of storms, drought and flooding.

Dr. Mellett said that The RiskAquaSoil project would contribute to a better coordination for the detection, risk management and recovery for rural areas, maritime and terrestrial areas.

