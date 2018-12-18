NUI Galway start-up NUA Surgical selected for new global programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway start-up NUA Surgical has been selected to take part in a new global programme
The LaunchPad Lift Powered by Techstars programme identifies top-performing university start-ups from a global network of 20 universities, and pairs them with resources and opportunities to help their ventures succeed.
NUA Surgical is developing a novel medical device in obstetrics to make caesarean delivery a safer and more superior surgery.
It’s the only Irish start-up and one of only seven ventures selected through a highly competitive process
It will receive a $10,000 prize to support the growth of its ventures.
