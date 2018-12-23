NUI Galway seeks mothers with experience of traumatic childbirth for online study

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The NUI Galway School of Psychology is seeking first time mothers who’ve experienced trauma during child birth as part of a new online study.

The research aims to explore how the birth experience impacts maternal wellbeing after childbirth.

Studies show that over 40 per cent of women encounter some level of trauma during childbirth, with close to 6 percent of those being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The online study is seeking mothers with an experience of traumatic childbirth who have infants of up to 13 months old to take part in the research.