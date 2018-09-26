NUI Galway drops out of top 250 in World University Rankings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has dropped out of the top 250 colleges in the latest World University Rankings.
It’s now ranked at 260th – a drop of 17 places since last year.
Dublin’s Trinity College remains Ireland’s top college – despite dropping three places
The university’s dropped back to 120th in a table topped by Oxford and Cambridge.
