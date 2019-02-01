NUI Galway and city council prepare plan for 200 million euro redevelopment of Nuns Island

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway and the city council are progressing a 200 million euro regeneration of Nuns’ Island.
The redevelopment, which will be funded by private investors, college funds and state schemes, includes a public consultation process which is now open.
The contract to prepare the plan has been awarded to internationally-renowned planners, BDP, business strategy advisors, Colliers International and quantity surveyors, AECOM.
