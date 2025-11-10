  • Services

NTA to be grilled at City Hall over public transport projects

NTA to be grilled at City Hall over public transport projects
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The National Transport Authority will face questions at City Hall today over various public transport projects across Galway City.

They’ll provide updates and timelines to councillors on the Galway Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy.

That’s an umbrella term that covers a wide range of projects in various stages of design or construction – ranging from bus corridors to Park and Ride facilities.

Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde says he’ll have questions about the ongoing major active travel works in Castlepark and Ballybane.

