NTA says reports ‘ruling out’ double tracking on Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The National Transport Authority says recent reports on double tracking on the Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”.
It’s after a recent article claimed that the NTA has ruled out a dual track between Athenry and Galway City.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s now confirmed to Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton that it hasn’t even started a planned survey on boosting capacity that would be needed to make that decision.
The NTA says until this survey is completed, no prior decision will be made on double tracking.
That survey on capacity is separate to plans for a 1km passing loop and second platform at Oranmore Train Station – and that project is still moving forward.
Fine Gael Minister Naughton says a double track between Athenry and Galway City is still very possible.
The post NTA says reports ‘ruling out’ double tracking on Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Household Bulky Goods collection points open across city and county
Bulky Goods collection points are now open across Galway city and county Items including couches,...
Call for public toilets at Loughrea Lake to open additional three months
Galway County Council is being urged to trial extended opening months of the public toilets at Lo...
New building works for schools in Tuam, Caltra and Kiltormer
New building works have been confirmed for three schools in Galway,. Minister Anne Rabbitte has r...
All Island Rail Review aims to significantly speed up trains between Galway and other cities
The All Island Rail Review is aiming to significantly speed up train journey times on city servic...
World’s largest Galway Hooker to become training vessel and floating arts space
Bádóirí an Chladaigh, the classic boat-building and training group, has announced the official do...
Tusla record surge in referrals in the west
There has been a surge in the number of children referred to Tusla’s Family Support services in t...
Elderly not going to hospital for fear of ending on trolleys
Older patients are avoiding the Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway out of fear th...
Councillor slams “pure stupid” €400k spend on two council trucks
A county councillor has described a spend of several hundred thousand euro on specialist trucks f...
Ballygar man to do charity cycle with kidney dialysis machine in tow
A Ballygar man says he wants to highlight how organ failure can affect young people, by going on ...