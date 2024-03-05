NTA report finds walkers and cyclists take 29,000 cars off Galway roads

Adults who walk and cycle every day are taking nearly 29,000 cars off Galway roads – which equates to a tailback the distance from Eyre Square to Sligo town.

The 2023 Galway Metropolitan Area Walking and Cycling Index found that one in five adults cycle at least once a week, while over half use their car five or more days a week.





The NTA survey of over a thousand people covers the area from Oranmore to Barna and north to Claregalway.

NTA ‘Senior Programme Manager’ Finola O’Driscoll says nationally, the results of the survey represents a massive saving of €3-billion-euro each year:

