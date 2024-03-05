  • Services

NTA report finds walkers and cyclists take 29,000 cars off Galway roads

NTA report finds walkers and cyclists take 29,000 cars off Galway roads
Adults who walk and cycle every day are taking nearly 29,000 cars off Galway roads – which equates to a tailback the distance from Eyre Square to Sligo town.

The 2023 Galway Metropolitan Area Walking and Cycling Index found that one in five adults cycle at least once a week, while over half use their car five or more days a week.


The NTA survey of over a thousand people covers the area from Oranmore to Barna and north to Claregalway.

NTA ‘Senior Programme Manager’ Finola O’Driscoll says nationally, the results of the survey represents a massive saving of €3-billion-euro each year:

The post NTA report finds walkers and cyclists take 29,000 cars off Galway roads appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

