NTA report finds walkers and cyclists take 29,000 cars off Galway roads
Adults who walk and cycle every day are taking nearly 29,000 cars off Galway roads – which equates to a tailback the distance from Eyre Square to Sligo town.
The 2023 Galway Metropolitan Area Walking and Cycling Index found that one in five adults cycle at least once a week, while over half use their car five or more days a week.
The NTA survey of over a thousand people covers the area from Oranmore to Barna and north to Claregalway.
NTA ‘Senior Programme Manager’ Finola O’Driscoll says nationally, the results of the survey represents a massive saving of €3-billion-euro each year:
