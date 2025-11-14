  • Services

NTA pulls funding for cycle crossing at former Galway-Clifden railbridge

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

NTA pulls funding for cycle crossing at former Galway-Clifden railbridge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The National Transport Authority has pulled funding for a proposed cycle and pedestrian crossing at the former Galway-Clifden railway bridge.

€5.5 million was allocated to the project from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), while the NTA was expected to cover the rest.

The bridge, which is a key part of the Connemara Greenway, would connect Dangan and Woodquay over the River Corrib.

Director of Services Derek Pender told Galway City Councillors that the NTA ‘dont see the viability’ of another pedestrian bridge over the river.

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare says that the project can still be completed with URDF funding.

