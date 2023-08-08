NTA promises better bus services for South Connemara in coming months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority has promised to improve bus services in South Connemara over the coming months.

The NTA is seeking to increase the frequency of the 424 route to An Cheathrú Rua and Leitir Mealláin.

Local TD Eamon Ó Cuív has been told the services will be improved by October, with the NTA currently in discussions with Bus Éireann.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Ó Cuív has highlighted how capacity is a real issue for the area: