NTA plans major overhaul and expansion of Galway City bike rental fleet

The National Transport Authority is planning a major overhaul and expansion of Galway City’s bike rental scheme.

From next summer, it aims to increase the number of rental bikes to include e-bikes and to extend to more areas across the city.

The NTA says recent technological advancements means it can now improve coverage in underserved areas, which is hoped will include Salthill and parts of the east side of the city.

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD John Connolly says it’s positive the expansion will include more e-bikes