NTA opens public consultation on proposals to expand Kinvara-Galway bus service

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The NTA has opened a public consultation on the proposal to expand bus services between Kinvara and Galway.

Suggested measures include the introduction of new evening services along with an increase in frequency of the 350 bus route.

Galway East Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara feels an upgrade is needed to ensure there is enough capacity on the buses to deal with demand.

Deputy O’Hara says the current service is not always reliable and also limits commuters’ options