NTA looking to expand capacity on Galway line

The National Transport Authority has formally acknowledged that capacity on the Galway/Dublin railway line needs to be increased.

NTA spokesperson, Hugh Creegan, told a recent Oireachtas Joint Committee meeting that Irish Rail is working on an analysis – funded by the NTA, with the consent of the Department of Transport – of how to increase the capacity on the Galway/Dublin line.

He was responding to concerns expressed by Galway West Deputy John Connolly, who predicted that issues would arise from expanding capacity when the service remains on a single line for the majority of its route.

“I’m concerned as it is a single track to within 200 to 300 metres off five platforms that the route serves. It is vital that plans are in place for this to be overcome,” said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Mr Creegan said there is a ‘solid recognition that there needs to be additional capacity’, that Irish Rail was aware of the issues Deputy Connolly raised, and that the body is considering whether full double tracking or passing loops are required to solve these matters.

“Irish Rail is currently working on an analysis of how to increase the capacity on the Galway/Dublin line,” Deputy Connolly confirmed this week.

“This analysis is overdue, given the works in Ceannt Station will be completed later this year, but I foresee issues when we have additional services on the Western Rail Corridor.”

The Galway/Dublin line, which also serves Westmeath, Offaly, Laois and Kildare, is one of the main railway lines of the State, with several services operating each way daily.

Despite this, the service runs only on a single track from Galway to Portarlington in Laois – 153km into a 186.3km journey – meaning two trains cannot pass each other at stations before that point, a situation which affects the number of trains which can service the line and also the frequency of rail services between the two cities.

The recent Oireachtas Joint on Infrastructure and National Development Plan delivery meeting allowed members to discuss, with NTA representatives, projects within the NDP Review 2025 Sectoral Investment Plan for which the NTA is responsible.

Deputy Connolly described Mr Creegan’s comments as ‘very welcome confirmation from the NTA’.

“Galway-to-Dublin is one of the most important rail lines in the State. Increasing capacity is essential but does not come without challenges,” he said.

“These can be overcome but must be assessed and planned for and it is good to know Irish Rail is working on those issues,” he added.

