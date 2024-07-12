NTA branded ‘disingenuous’ over ongoing silence on Knockdoe and Carnmore Park and Ride

A local councillor has labelled the NTA disingenuous for their alleged silence on proposals for Park and Ride in Knockdoe and Carnmore.

The NTA made a presentation to Athenry/Oranmore councillors around two years ago about buying land for the project.





A follow up letter was sent by Galway County Council to check on this proposal to the NTA, but a meeting heard this week they’ve still not responded.

Fine Gael Councillor David Collins says they must be updated as public representatives:

