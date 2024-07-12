  • Services

Services

NTA branded ‘disingenuous’ over ongoing silence on Knockdoe and Carnmore Park and Ride

Published:

NTA branded ‘disingenuous’ over ongoing silence on Knockdoe and Carnmore Park and Ride
Share story:

A local councillor has labelled the NTA disingenuous for their alleged silence on proposals for Park and Ride in Knockdoe and Carnmore.

The NTA made a presentation to Athenry/Oranmore councillors around two years ago about buying land for the project.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A follow up letter was sent by Galway County Council to check on this proposal to the NTA, but a meeting heard this week they’ve still not responded.

Fine Gael Councillor David Collins says they must be updated as public representatives:

The post NTA branded ‘disingenuous’ over ongoing silence on Knockdoe and Carnmore Park and Ride appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
UHG and Portiuncula on opposite ends of scale for outpatient appointment waiting times

A new publication shows that UHG and Portiuncula Hospital are at opposite ends of the scale when ...

no_space
Ballinasloe preparing for arrival of 64 Ukrainian families

Preparations are underway as 64 Ukrainian families are expected to move into modular homes in Bal...

no_space
Galway football team unchanged for All-Ireland semi-final v Donegal

Galway senior football manager Padraig Joyce has kept faith with the same starting fifteen that b...

no_space
Agriculture Minister to speak at Tuam event next week

The Minister for Agriculture will be in Tuam next week to deliver a keynote speech. Charlie McCon...

no_space
‘Inhumane treatment’ as women turfed out of IPAS-leased accommodation

There was “total confusion and chaos” at International Protection applicant accommodation in Doug...

no_space
Gamelan centre stage at Full Circle show

Galway Music Residency will present its innovative new collaboration, Full Circle, as part of thi...

no_space
City prepares to rock as Arts Festival presents two weeks of excitement

The Galway International Arts Festival will kick off next Monday – with a packed programme of the...

no_space
Legacies of colonialism under scrutiny at Galway Arts Centre

Beautiful Apocalypse, a solo exhibition from Galway artist Miriam de Búrca is being hosted by Gal...

no_space
Jack the Galway lad from Tirellan hits new Heights!

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Ireland’s new Finance Minister is a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up