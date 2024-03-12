NTA accused of discriminating against rural Ireland for lack of evening bus services in Loughrea

The NTA has been accused of discriminating against rural Ireland for its lack of an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city.

Councillors in the area have been voicing their frustration for months, calling for the NTA to attend a council meeting to address the issue – which has yet to happen.





A Local Link representative presented at a meeting this week in their place, saying an evening service for Loughrea was a priority, but it could be months away still.

Independent Councillor Declan Kelly says that isn’t good enough, and people in rural areas deserve better:

Councillors also weren’t too happy that the NTA did not themselves engage in person with councillors, saying it felt it was throwing Local Link ‘under the bus’, with councillors keen to stress they were impressed with the service Local Link provides.

