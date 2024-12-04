Novice driver arrested after driving wrong way on M6 while ten times over drink driving limit

A novice driver in Galway has been arrested after being found to be more than ten times over the drink driving limit.

The driver was also driving in the wrong direction on the M6 when stopped by Gardaí in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

The Garda on duty received the report at about 1:15AM, and the man was ten times over the drink driving limit more than an hour after the initial call was received.

The driver initially failed to stop when prompted to do so and continued driving in the wrong direction.

When stopped, the driver failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and conveyed to a Garda Station in Co. Galway.