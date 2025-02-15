Novena crowds will flock again to Galway Cathedral

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
Final preparations are in place for Galway Cathedral’s 41st Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, next week, running from Monday, February 17, to Tuesday, February 25.
For over four decades, this annual Novena has drawn people from every walk of life – those strong in faith and those searching for meaning. It is a time of prayer and reflection, creating space for hope and renewal in the midst of life’s busyness.
Each day of the Novena offers reflections from speakers who share personal stories and insights on faith, resilience, grief, and love.
Day 1 – Br Richard Hendrick: “Mercy is the Force that Reawakens Us to New Life”
Day 2 – Fr Brendan Callanan: “Finding God in Every Story”
Day 3 – Colm Flynn: “Reporting Hope: A Broadcaster’s Perspective on Faith in Action”
Day 4 – Maura Garrihy: “The Young are Called to Dream Great Things”
Day 5 – Catherine Larkin: “The Family is the First and Most Important School of Love”
Day 6 – Fr Richard Gibbons: “Our Lady of Knock: A Mother’s Silent Gift of Hope”
Day 7 – Bishop Michael Duignan: “Jubilee 2025: Walking Forward in Hope”
Day 8 – Olive Foley: “Grief: The Price of Love”
Day 9 – Michelle Ward: “Clinging to Mary: A Journey from Sadness to Faith”
A Guided Holy Hour by candlelight will be held each weeknight evening from 8:30pm to 9:30pm, offering a peaceful space for personal reflection and prayer. Confessions will be available daily, an hour before and after every session, except Sundays.
Masses take place at 11am, 1:10pm and 7:30pm on weekdays, and at 10:30am, 12:30pm, 3pm, and 7:30pm on Sundays.
Fr John Gerard Acton of Galway Cathedral shares the heart of this long-standing tradition. “This Novena is for everyone,” he says.
“It has seen generations come through these doors – young and old, families, and individuals seeking strength, peace, or simply a moment to breathe. Some come with deep faith, others with questions or burdens they’ve carried for too long.
“Wherever you are in life, this is your time. Come and be part of something bigger – something rooted in hope and carried by generations of prayer. You don’t need perfect faith or perfect answers. Just come as you are and allow God to meet you in the stillness and simplicity of this sacred time,” he adds.
For the full programme and speaker details, visit www.galwaycathedral.ie.
Pictured: Prayer…last year’s Annual Novena at Galway Cathedral. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
