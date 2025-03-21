Not a cent levied on Galway city’s derelict sites
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Declan McGuire
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Not a single cent has ever been collected by Galway City Council in derelict site levies.
The revelation has sparked calls for the local authority to do more to tackle derelict buildings blighting Galway and adding to the city’s ever-deepening housing crisis.
Councils have been able to impose 7% levies on derelict sites since 2020. They can also charge interest at 1.25% per month on unpaid fines.
But Department of Housing figures released this week show that Galway City Council has never levied a derelict site owner — and there are just 13 properties on the Derelict Sites Register.
Local Councillor Níall McNelis (Lab) said that derelict homes and businesses were like “broken teeth” in the cityscape and despite years of promises from local and national government, nothing appeared to be happening to address the issue.
“We are repeatedly told that there are resource issues in tackling these problems but if that’s the case, then the City Council needs to be pounding on the door of Government looking for the necessary resources,” he said.
“There are sites around town that have actually been taken off the register because the owner gave their property a lick of paint – that doesn’t solve anything.
“If we’re really serious about tackling the housing crisis, the Housing and Planning Departments in City Hall need to come together and address this,” said Cllr McNelis.
There were far more than 13 derelict properties in Galway, he continued, and while there was a process to go through before a site could be added to the register, this was taking far too long and yielding far too few results, he continued.
“Once a place is painted, what’s the follow-up? Is that satisfactory, even if you have huge sites left lying vacant? In the city centre, we have a number of units that are just eyesores. And in many cases, the owners are sitting on the properties letting the value increase.
“What is happening with the Connacht Laundry site [Helen Street], with Dawn Dairies [Renmore], or Una Taaffe’s [William Street]? There doesn’t seem to be enough pressure to turn around these sites,” said Cllr McNelis.
It may be the case that legislation to deal with the issue is not strong enough, said Cllr McNelis.
However, Limerick City and County Council has taken a proactive approach to targeting derelict properties – it has established a dedicated dereliction unit, adding over 400 properties to its register and levying around €250,000 last year.
“If a business owner puts a sandwich-board advertisement outside their premises, the Council is on top of it straight away, and rightly so because there are rules around these things. But why can’t it be on top of dereliction in the same way?
“The Council has issued letters in recent times to the owners of buildings identified as having dereliction issues, but it’s just not working.
“I have also highlighted that the Council has a number of its own buildings that need addressing. There are premises in Bowling Green and Whitehall that are in a poor enough state and that needs to be dealt with, too,” said Cllr McNelis.
Pictured: Councillor Níall McNelis
More like this:
Cllr loses his planning battle with neighbour
City Councillor Mike Crowe has lost his planning battle against a neighbour, whose unauthorised r...
Creggs retain title to seal first leg of potential double
Connemara 10 Creggs 28 By Mike Rafferty in Clifden The rugby season might be winding dow...
Exploring light through music with ConTempo Quartet
Galway Music Residency is exploring the biodiversity issue of ‘Light’ in its next concert, on Ap...
Derek Landy signing copy of latest book
Award-winning and bestselling author of the Skulduggery Pleasant series, Derek Landy, will be in ...
School ‘cycle bus’ calls for removal of dangers to children
Members of a school ‘cycle bus’ have welcomed Active Travel works at Sea Road but said their dail...
Galway’s back-line set for sternest examination yet
By Darren Kelly Just when we were starting to think we had a full handle on where the Galway s...
Lovin’ it — revenues soar for Galway McDonald’s operator
By Gordon Deegan Revenues at the McDonald's franchise operator, Aarval which operates three ou...
Galway students’ big turnout denied Burke in Uni election
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley As members of Enoch Burke’s family ...
Heartbreak for Wegians as Sligo claim cup with late try
Sligo 24 Galwegians 22 A last-gasp stoppage time try for Sligo denied Galwegians the chance...