Not a cent levied on Galway city’s derelict sites

Not a single cent has ever been collected by Galway City Council in derelict site levies.

The revelation has sparked calls for the local authority to do more to tackle derelict buildings blighting Galway and adding to the city’s ever-deepening housing crisis.

Councils have been able to impose 7% levies on derelict sites since 2020. They can also charge interest at 1.25% per month on unpaid fines.

But Department of Housing figures released this week show that Galway City Council has never levied a derelict site owner — and there are just 13 properties on the Derelict Sites Register.

Local Councillor Níall McNelis (Lab) said that derelict homes and businesses were like “broken teeth” in the cityscape and despite years of promises from local and national government, nothing appeared to be happening to address the issue.

“We are repeatedly told that there are resource issues in tackling these problems but if that’s the case, then the City Council needs to be pounding on the door of Government looking for the necessary resources,” he said.

“There are sites around town that have actually been taken off the register because the owner gave their property a lick of paint – that doesn’t solve anything.

“If we’re really serious about tackling the housing crisis, the Housing and Planning Departments in City Hall need to come together and address this,” said Cllr McNelis.

There were far more than 13 derelict properties in Galway, he continued, and while there was a process to go through before a site could be added to the register, this was taking far too long and yielding far too few results, he continued.

“Once a place is painted, what’s the follow-up? Is that satisfactory, even if you have huge sites left lying vacant? In the city centre, we have a number of units that are just eyesores. And in many cases, the owners are sitting on the properties letting the value increase.

“What is happening with the Connacht Laundry site [Helen Street], with Dawn Dairies [Renmore], or Una Taaffe’s [William Street]? There doesn’t seem to be enough pressure to turn around these sites,” said Cllr McNelis.

It may be the case that legislation to deal with the issue is not strong enough, said Cllr McNelis.

However, Limerick City and County Council has taken a proactive approach to targeting derelict properties – it has established a dedicated dereliction unit, adding over 400 properties to its register and levying around €250,000 last year.

“If a business owner puts a sandwich-board advertisement outside their premises, the Council is on top of it straight away, and rightly so because there are rules around these things. But why can’t it be on top of dereliction in the same way?

“The Council has issued letters in recent times to the owners of buildings identified as having dereliction issues, but it’s just not working.

“I have also highlighted that the Council has a number of its own buildings that need addressing. There are premises in Bowling Green and Whitehall that are in a poor enough state and that needs to be dealt with, too,” said Cllr McNelis.

