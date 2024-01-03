  • Services

North Western Garda region sees high decrease in fraud but highest increase in theft

North Western Garda region sees high decrease in fraud but highest increase in theft
The North Western Garda region, which includes Galway, has experienced the highest decrease in fraud and kidnapping offences

However, it also had the highest increase in theft and related offences in the year to quarter three 2023


New figures from the CSO reveal that fraud fell by 30 percent, and kidnapping by 25 percent across counties in the north and west

But the region also experienced one of the highest rates of increase for robbery and hijacking offences, with a rise of 53 percent.

Meanwhile, theft and related offences increased in the North Western region by 27 percent.

Nationally, the figures reveal that the number of recorded crime incidents fell in 4 out of the 14 offence categories, in the year to Q3 2023

The most significant decreases across the country were in fraud, deception, kidnapping, and dangerous or negligent acts

