North Galway Vintage and Heritage Club to host Irish Vintage Engine & Tractor Association National Rally In Glenamaddy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The North Galway Vintage and Heritage Club are to host their annual vintage and heritage show in Glenamaddy on Sunday, the 25th of May.

This year is significant on two fronts. It will be the first time a show has been hosted since 2019, and this year will also see them host the prestigious Irish Vintage Engine & Tractor Association National Rally, which will bring visitors to Glenamaddy from all over the country.

The show will take place at the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre and will have a strong fundraising element. Proceeds from a book published in association with the event will go to the Irish Kidney Association.

Following the launch of the show yesterday, PRO of the North Galway and Heritage Club, Peter Greaney said the hope is that it will be a big event.